BELTON, Texas – Belton High School’s baseball field will officially be renamed to Tidwell Field in a ceremony before the Tiger’s March 18 varsity home game.

The renaming honors David Tidwell, a former coach and teacher in Belton ISD. Tidwell spent 29 years in the district, including 23 seasons as the head baseball coach, and still lives in the area.

David Tidwell. (Courtesy: Belton Independent School District)

Tidwell was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches hall of fame in 2017. During his 23 seasons at the helm of the Belton baseball program, the Tigers won 491 games, made 18 playoff appearances and won the 1994 UIL Class 4A state championship.

Former players, family and friends have been invited to a meet and greet with Tidwell at 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center, located at 600 Lake Road in Belton. The renaming ceremony will take place at the nearby BHS baseball field at about 6:45 p.m., before the first pitch of the game.

In addition, Lake Belton High School’s batting cages will be renamed the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages at a dedication ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on March 23.

The ceremony honors student-athlete Jace Jefferson, who died in 2016 of glioblastoma brain cancer. Jefferson attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School and was slated to be a member of the class of 2023 at LBHS, the school’s first graduating class.

Jace Jefferson. (Courtesy: Belton Independent School District)

Skidmore said Jefferson’s legacy of hard work and dedication is something that future Broncos should strive to attain.

Source: Belton Independent School District