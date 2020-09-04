Big 12 Announces Football Game Cancellation Thresholds

IRVING — The Big 12 conference established their football game cancellation benchmarks on Friday afternoon.

Teams must have a minimum of 53 players on their roster with seven of them being offensive linemen, four of them being interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.

Teams can play if they fall below these thresholds if they chose to but if they fall below these benchmarks and a game cannot be rescheduled it will be considered a “no-contest” if approved by the commissioner.

