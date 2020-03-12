Big 12 Bars Fans For The Remainder of the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will continue this week without the presence of fans after the Big 12 followed the NCAA’s lead.

The league will allow each member school 125 tickets for each game, which will allow close family of players and staff to attend the games along with essential personnel.

The Big 12 released a statement on Wednesday night:

“The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans. After careful consideration and consulting with medical officials, other conferences, the NCAA and local officials, the Big 12 Conference announced that after tonight’s men’s first round games, all remaining Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games will be played with only family, friends, credentialed media and essential staff permitted in the arenas.”

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this decision was not taken lightly.

“The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people that are here but still to find a way to to conduct the events and actually get the opportunity to play the games, we don’t do this, lightly,” he said. “I think it’s the we are blessed to have the best basketball tournament in all age college basketball and to have to take these steps as painful for everyone that’s involved but these are unusual times.”

Texas Tech and Texas will kick off the games on Thursday morning at 11:30am, in Kansas City. Baylor will play at 6:00pm.