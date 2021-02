WACO, TX -- UMHB's football team is playing their home opener on Saturday, facing Louisiana College, with the Crusaders looking to build on their (1-0) record. While it will already feel strange because it's February, it will feel even more different for Pete Fredenburg, since he'll be without his best friend Steve McClain on the sideline.

"They're my family," Steve McClain said. "People in Waco that knew Pete from when he coached at Baylor, asked how we met, what is my association and I would laugh with them and say 'well I'm not a blood Fredenburg, but I'm in the family photo."