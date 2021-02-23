Big 12 Shuffle’s Baylor’s Big 12 Schedule, Cancels Thursday’s WVU Game

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced a revised men’s basketball schedule for all league teams on Tuesday, resulting in the addition of three games to Baylor’s schedule during the week of March 1-7 and the removal of the WVU home game on Feb. 25. This week’s Tuesday home game against Iowa State and Saturday game on the road at Kansas are unaffected.

Baylor will now travel to play at West Virginia on Tuesday, March 2, then return home to host Oklahoma State on Thursday, March 4 and Texas Tech on Sunday, March 7. The Feb. 25 home game vs. West Virginia has been canceled by the conference to avoid having both teams play three games in consecutive weeks.

Combined with the two remaining games this week, Baylor is now scheduled to play 14 conference games. The Big 12 minimum to qualify for the regular season championship will be 13 conference games, and any team falling short of that threshold will have theoretical losses assigned to reach the 13-game mark and create an adjusted winning percentage to determine the champion. Those losses would only be used to determine the regular season champion and would not be considered forfeits or assigned as losses on an NCAA Tournament resume. Big 12 Championship seeding will be based entirely on winning percentage, regardless of number of games played.

Fans with tickets to the Oklahoma State game originally scheduled for Feb. 20 can use those tickets for the rescheduled game on March 4, while tickets for the Texas Tech game originally scheduled for Feb. 13 can be used for the rescheduled game on March 7.

Baylor is ranked No. 2 nationally after matching the best start in program history with a 17-0 mark, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 Conference play. The Bears won 83-69 on the road at No. 6 Texas in their most recent game on Feb. 2, and they will return to action Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. CT home game against Iowa State on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. BU then heads to Kansas for a 7 p.m. CT game Saturday on ESPN.

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 REMAINING SCHEDULE

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 pm – ESPN+)

Feb. 27 – at Kansas (7 pm – ESPN)

March 2 – at West Virginia (4 pm – ESPN/ESPN2)

March 4 – vs. Oklahoma State (TBD – ESPN/ESPN2)

March 7 – vs. Texas Tech (3 pm – ESPN)