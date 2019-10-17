Bounce-Back Charlie: Bears Expect Rebound Performance from Brewer

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — Baylor quarterback Cahrlie Brewer is in the midst of a great junior season, sitting 4th in the conference in passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Those three interceptions all came last week in a 33-30 double-overtime win over Texas Tech and while he knows it was not his best game Head Coach Matt Rhule doesn’t want Brewer to change a thing.

“He’s only had one other 3-interception game and came back next week and played pretty well against Oklahoma State last year,” Rhule said. “So he had a three interception game last week and we just need him to play well so, I would not want charlie to do anything differently, I just want him to go out there and let it rip this weekend.”

Brewer’s teammate Tyquan Thornton said he has seen a more focused Charlie in practice this week.

“He’s more locked in,” he said. “We were in the walk-through yesterday in practice and sometimes guys joke around and just get off task thinking its a walk-thru and he’s like ‘C’mon guys, we need reps, we need these reps, so I’m expecting a big game from him this week.”

Brewer will return to Stillwater this weekend where he got his first meaningful snaps in a Baylor uniform back in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected