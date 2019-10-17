Bounce-Back Charlie: Bears Expect Rebound Performance from Brewer

WACO, Texas — Baylor quarterback Cahrlie Brewer is in the midst of a great junior season, sitting 4th in the conference in passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Those three interceptions all came last week in a 33-30 double-overtime win over Texas Tech and while he knows it was not his best game Head Coach Matt Rhule doesn’t want Brewer to change a thing.

“He’s only had one other 3-interception game and came back next week and played pretty well against Oklahoma State last year,” Rhule said. “So he had a three interception game last week and we just need him to play well so, I would not want charlie to do anything differently, I just want him to go out there and let it rip this weekend.”

Brewer’s teammate Tyquan Thornton said he has seen a more focused Charlie in practice this week.

“He’s more locked in,” he said. “We were in the walk-through yesterday in practice and sometimes guys joke around and just get off task thinking its a walk-thru and he’s like ‘C’mon guys, we need reps, we need these reps, so I’m expecting a big game from him this week.”

Brewer will return to Stillwater this weekend where he got his first meaningful snaps in a Baylor uniform back in 2017.