Bracket set for MCC and the Junior College World Series

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Baseball squad will be the fourth seed in the 2021JUCO World Series and will face the seventh seed Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers at 9 a.m. (MT) Saturday in the opening game. Livestreaming of all the tournament games will be available at www.njcaa.org/network. McLennan games can also be heard live on 104.9 BOB FM.



McLennan, the Southwest District Champions, have a 42-16 overall record heading into the tournament. The Highlanders are making the program’s seventh appearance in the World Series and have a 17-10 series record and a 1983 championship title.



Florence-Darlington Tech, the East District Champions from Florence, South Carolina, enter the tournament with an overall record of 46-6. The Stingers are making the program’s second appearance in the World Series and have a 0-2 series record.



Other opening-round match ups include:

#1 Crowder vs. #10 Indian Hills, Noon (MT) Saturday

#2 Walters State vs. #9 Shelton State, 3 p.m. (MT) Saturday

#3 San Jacinto vs. #8 Miami Dade, 7:30 p.m. (MT) Saturday

#5 Cowley vs. #6 Central Arizona, 10 a.m. (MT) Sunday

The Full bracket can be found below: