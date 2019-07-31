Bryce Frazier Excited to Lead The Launch of Eagle Christian Football

WACO, Texas — Eagle Christian Academy will field a football team for the first time in 2019, helmed by long-time Waco coach Bryce Frazier.

Frazier is no stranger to rebuilds, taking Parkview Christian to a State Championship in 2017, but is helping build the Eagle Christian program from the ground up. With any start-up support from the administration is key, and Frazier said Eagle Christian is diving in head first.

“From the day I walked in that they’ve just opened their arms like, ‘Hey Coach, what do you need? This is what we can do, this is what we have,” Frazier said. “To be able to have the resources to say, ‘Hey we want to do this, what do you need?’ Some people aren’t like that, sometimes you gotta scratch and beg but they’ve really been very open and very optimistic about everything.

While Frazier knows there will be challenges in building this program, that doesn’t mean he has lowered his expectations or his hunger to win football games.

“I think that mentality of just being a winner is what I want to bring to the table,” he said. “I want that to extend through this whole program and say, ‘Hey, you know what? There’s got to be a mentality of winning’. You gotta have a championship mentality and a champions mentality. I told them, even this year, it doesn’t mean we’re going, ‘Oh well, this is a learning curve.’ No, we’re going to start from the ground running.”

Eagles christian will open their first football practices on August 5th.