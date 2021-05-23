BSR Cable Park Hosts World’s First Soft-Top Surf Series

WACO, TX — History was made in Central Texas, as BSR Cable Park held the world’s first soft-top surf series “Red Bull Foam Wreckers.” The event is truly one of a kind, because the contestants don’t know what kind of surfboard they will use, as they spin a wheel before each heat, and a random surfboard is selected (comparable to spinning the “Wheel of Fortune.”)

There were participants from Texas, including Grant McCartney, who’s an American Ninja Warrior, along with third-place finisher Serena Nava. Spectators included friends, family and fans, along with professional surfers Jamie O’Brien, Kalani Robb, Ben Gravy, Blair Conklin and the rest of the Catch Surf team.

“You don’t know what board you’re gonna ride,” Jamie O’Brien said. “So you could be the best surfer in the world, and you can get a board that you don’t like, this brings in the x-factor of fun and challenging people, and that’s what we’re all here for is to have some fun, and enjoy a great time in Waco, Texas.”

“It’s like if you started golfing and you closed your eyes, reached around and grabbed a club, and just swing for the hole,” Grant McCartney said. “You really need to fine tune the piece you want to use to do well, let’s just say this, I had to drive, and I pulled a putter for the second round.”

“Sometimes it can be a little nerve-racking, you don’t know what board you’re gonna get,” Serena Nava said. “I actually fractured my wrist a week before I came out here, and so I lent someone else my spot, and then I was like ‘I can’t just let these waves go by,’ so I did the contest myself, and I made the finals, so I’m really stoked.”