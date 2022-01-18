COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove Independent School District Athletic Director Jason Hammett has resigned from his position.

The district announced on Tuesday that Hammett wants to “seek new opportunities.”

“We appreciate Coach Hammett for what he has done for our students, our athletic program, and the district,” said CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns. “We wish him much success in his new endeavors.”

By law, the district must post the position for a minimum of ten days, and will conduct interviews upon receiving a qualified pool of applicants.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District