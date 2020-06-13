Central Texas Baseball Stars Go From Student Athletes to Professional Athletes

WACO — Six Central Texas baseball stars were among the 160 that had their named called in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft.

Nick Loftin was drafted out of Baylor, Connor Phillips was drafted out of McLennan while Bailey Horn was drafted out of Auburn by way of McLennan. Texas A&M had three players called in the top 50 picks. That call was a momentous moment in each of their lives, and Aggie outfielder Zach DeLoach was still pinching himself a day later.

“They called me and they’re like your Seattle Mariner I just, I lost it,” he said with a smile. “It was a very emotional time but it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

DeLoach and his teammates Christian Roa and Asa Lacy are excited for the next chapter but right now they don’t really know when that will start.

“I’ve been training here in Houston,” Roa said. “I’m able to do kind of everything I need to do here and [as far as] the next step with the organization, I have no idea.”

In the meantime they are going to work preparing for whenever their name might be called to head down on the farm. Nick Loftin is back home in Corpus and he has a nice set-up to keep himself ready for the call.

“They have a turf infield in the back that I can take ground balls on,” he said “I literally do that every single day with my high school coaches. They throw me BP and we work on little things I need to work on.”

For guys like Connor Phillips work is what they work for and Phillips is looking forward to putting in some more.

“I know it’s gonna be quite a bit of work that I need to put in,” he said. “But that’s one thing that I’ve been really good with my whole life is work ethic.”