Championship 7v7 Organizes Summer Tournament, Texas State Organization Responds

WACO — Championship 7v7 a national 7 on 7 Organization has announced plans to hold a 7 on 7 state tournament called the Battle for Texas June 30th – July 3rd at Veterans Athletic Complex, in College Station.

🚨MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL 7on7

After a ton of work over a short period of time we are very excited to announce that we will be hosting the 2020 Texas High School 7on7 State Championship! pic.twitter.com/WqUMT323nf — Championship 7v7 (@Championship7v7) May 21, 2020

This organization plans to organize a “Battle for Texas” at the site of the annual State 7 on 7 tournament, run by the Texas State 7 on 7 Organization. According to the release, this one is open to the teams that qualified and played in last years state tournament, and then first come first serve after that with 80 teams in the 6A-5A division, 40 in the 4A-3A division and 40 in the 2A-1A division.

The Texas State 7 on 7 Organization released a statement via twitter tonight clarifying that they are in no way affiliated with this tournament.

The Statement read in part: “The organizers of this year’s version of the state tournament are not high school coaches and are not compelled to follow any of our by-laws or policies that are in alignment with the UIL and the Texas High School Coaches Association”

You can read Texas 7 on 7’s full release below: