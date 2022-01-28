CHINA SPRING, Texas – The China Spring Board has approved Tyler Beatty as the next head football coach for the Cougars.

Beatty graduated from Pflugerville High School in 2006 while lettering in football and track. He then went to Baylor University to play quarterback. After his 2007 season, he transferred to Southeastern Louisiana University, where he finished his college football career with several awards – including being an Academic All-American.

China Spring Independent School District Athletic Director Josh Gregory says Tyler takes pride in his work ethic and determination to mold youth into upstanding and productive citizens through his teaching and coaching endeavors.

Source: China Spring Independent School District