Collegiate basketball coaches preview teams at Waco Chamber Tip Off Luncheon

WACO, TX — On Thursday at McLane Stadium, the men’s and women’s basketball coaches from Baylor and McLennan Community College talked about the outlook for their teams at the Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon.

The regular seasons for all four teams start in November, beginning with both MCC teams – whose first games are both on November 1. The Highlanders will host Our Lady of the Lake at 7:00 p.m. and the Highlasses will travel to play Dallas College-Cedar Valley at 4:00 p.m.

Later that month, Baylor Women’s Basketball will start its regular season on November 9, when the Bears host Texas State at 7:00 p.m., and the men will host Incarnate Word on November 12 at 7:30 p.m.