WOODWAY, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Midway Little League All-Stars made their triumphant return to Central Texas following their championship run through the Little League Softball World Series.

The team came to the celebration in style, riding up in a limo that included a police escort.

On top of that, there weren’t just fans in attendance, as Midway’s Jordan Williams, MCC’s Chris Berry and Baylor’s Glenn Moore all spoke to the team and the crowd.

To cap it all off, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek proclaimed that going forward, August 16th would be known as “Midway Little League Day.”