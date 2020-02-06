Copperas Cove Has Seven Athletes Sign on Wednesday

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas COve High School had Seven Athletes sign on Wednesday in their auditorium.
They are As follows:
Angelica Montanez – Softball – Luna Community College
Micah Cox – Football – UT Permian Basin
Aaron Shanahan – Football – Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Jahmeel Rice – Football – Louisiana Monroe
Jerome Gaillard – Football – United States Air Force Academy
Ethan Swanner – Football – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Zach Hoyle – Football – Southwest Assemblies of God University