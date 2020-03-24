Copperas Cove Tabs Jason Hammett as New HFC/AD

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD tabbed Jason Hammett as their new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at their regularly scheduled board meeting, on Monday afternoon.

Hammett has spent the last two years at Copperas Cove as an assistant for Jack Alvarez, while also serving as an Assistant Athletic Director.

Hammett looks forward to continuing what Cove started under Jack Alvarez, while also putting his own twist on things to tailor his schemes to the personel.

“The base offense is going to be the same,” he said. “There’ll be some changes, little things that are going to happen because I’m not him and he’s not me. And the kids are different too. If you go back and look at his stuff, it changes to when you have different kids in different situations.”

While there is a lot of uncertainty as to when kids will be allowed back in school Hammett has experience working on a condensed schedule. With the familiarity between Hammett and his athletes he knows that when they do get together again, they will be able to hit the ground running.

“When coach Alvarez got here Two years ago, we got here in June,” he said. “We didn’t install an offense until August. Since then the UIL has given us some room to work in the summer and hopefully that continues so we’re going to be ahead of where we were two years ago, no matter what.”

Hammett mentioned multiple times, on Monday, how fired up he is to work with the kids in the program and the ones on their way up.

“I’m super excited about, what the kids are gonna bring to this because that’s ultimately what it’s all about,” he said. “We’ve got a good group right now and a good group coming in. It’s not easy, you’re talking about building and playing against some tough teams in the district and the bi-district but it should be about us, you know, getting ourselves in the situation where we need to be to compete.”

According to a Copperas Cove ISD press release Hammett was an integral part of the 2019 athletic facility upgrades.