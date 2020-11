KILLEEN — Friday night’s varsity football game between Killeen and Copperas Cove has been canceled because of COVID concerns within the Copperas Cove football program.

According to a release from Killeen ISD Homecoming activities for Killeen High will be rescheduled. and the game may be played at a later date.

Harker Heights’ game with Belton was also postponed earlier this week because of COVID concerns at Belton.