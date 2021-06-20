Cowboy’s Billy Joe DuPree Goes Down Memory Lane About Tom Landry

WACO, TX — Bear Ridge Golf Club hosted the Texas Sports HOF 24th Annual Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Classic. Former Dallas Cowboys tight end, Billy Joe DuPree, and former MLB pitcher and La Vega high school graduate, Arthur Rhodes, played in the tournament. DuPree reflected on his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and talked about what it was like playing for Tom Landry.

“His attitude was no nonsense,” Billy Joe DuPree said. “He added a lot to guys in how they thought, and their thought process in their level of concentration while they were doing their job, that was the biggest deal, as well as performing as a team, as a unit, and there wasn’t one star on the team, there was just a team, and there wasn’t one player that he didn’t take off the field, and said ‘come sit by me’ including Roger, so it was a great situation and the fondest memory was not necessarily the game, but the people I had around me.”