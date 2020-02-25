Cox Sisters Awarded USBWA Pat Summit Courage Award

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Lauren Cox got the thrill of a lifetime when she got face off against her sister Whitney in an exhibition contest Oct. 30 before the 2019-20 season began. Tuesday the pair will forever be enshrined together as the Lubbock Christian freshman, Whitney, and the Baylor senior, Lauren, were honored with the Pat Summitt Award for Courage by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Lauren Cox was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of seven and has used her platform at Baylor to reach out to others suffering from T1D, especially children looking to play sports.

The Cox family endured another hardship when Whitney was diagnosed at the age of 17, and now both players look to use their platform to inspire others.

“As much as the Pat Summitt Award is about courage, it is also about inspiration, and certainly the Cox sisters embody both attributes,” said USBWA women’s representative Mel Greenberg.

Previous winners of the USBWA Courage Award in the women’s division include Summitt in 2012 for which the award was renamed following her designation. The Cox sisters become the second duo to earn the honor, joining Appalachian State head coach Angel Elderkin and ESPN broadcaster Holly Rowe in 2017.

Since Lauren Cox’s arrival to Baylor, the program has had a Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Game each season, and her senior year, she got to share that moment with Whitney. Lauren has spoken at numerous events on behalf of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), including a fundraising dinner that raised over $50,000 in the fall in Waco where Lauren was the keynote.

The USBWA gives out the Most Courageous Awards to figures associated with college basketball who have demonstrated extraordinary courage reflecting honor on the sport of amateur basketball. The Cox sisters were notified Tuesday of the honor by the USBWA and the award will be presented at the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Final Four at the USBWA women’s awards press conference in New Orleans, La.