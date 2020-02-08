Cox Still Confident Despite Off Night Against Kansas

WACO, Texas — Lauren Cox is coming off her season-low scoring output netting just four points against Kansas, on Wednesday.

Cox was just 2 of 8 shooting the ball on a night where four Lady Bears scored in double figures, but the off night is no concern to Cox.

“It’s hard to see your first few shots be misses and keep that confidence, but that’s part of the mental aspect,” She said. “I know what I’m doing wrong, it’s not anything that I have to go back and look at film, I know exactly what I’m doing, it’s just doing it right and fixing it.”

Mulkey has seen way too much brilliant basketball from her All American to bat an eye at a game like Tuesday’s.

“You don’t mess with Lauren,” Mulkey said. “You let Lauren figure it out. Who am I to correct her shot? Who am I to correct her at the foul line? She’s an All-American, she’s one of the best players in the country, she’ll be fine. She’s doing fine, her defense is tremendous she helps everybody, she’s her own worst critic.”

Cox and the Lady Bears return to the floor on Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm in Manhattan, Kansas.