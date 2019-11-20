1  of  2
Crawford Lady Pirates Riding The Wave Of Momentum into The State Tournament

CRAWFORD, Texas — The Crawford Lady Pirates are set for the program’s 4th appearance in the State Tournament looking to bring home another State Title.

Crawford is riding the wave of immense support from their home town. The School cancelled classes on Wednesday to allow students to make the trip to Garland and cheer them on.

“It’s huge,” Head Coach Jeff Coker said. ” I think it’s, a testament to these kids. We’ve been to the state tournament before and maybe the times were a little later in the day but for them to cancel school and give everybody, that wants to, an opportunity to come watch it’s really huge for us.”

Senior’s Anne Williams and Ana Maddox said the support drives them when they are on the floor.

“It just means a lot more whenever we do our little cheer after we score a point and then the students actions they’re doing it with us,” Williams said. “It just brings a lot more energy and makes it a lot easier to overcome like deficits and everything.”

This team has tested themselves with some big-time matches against 6A opponents at the beginning of the season, so no stage is too big for them.

“We played a lot of good teams early on in the year,” Coker said. “So we’ve definitely been tested for sure. I think seeing that early competition and then, you know, Lindsay plainness tough was really good for us.”

On the verge of another title Maddox is looking forward to seeing their hard work pay off in Garland.

“It’s just something we’ve all really wanted,” she said. “It’s just really great to be able to try and intend to make it happen.”

You can send the girls off to state at 9:00am on Wednesday morning at Crawford High School. Their game against Burton gets started at 3:00pm.

