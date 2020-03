WACO, Texas -- The Baylor Men's Basketball team was playing without a full deck on Monday night but found a way to grit-out a crucial victory over Texas Tech to Stay alive in the Big 12 title race.

"These games right here are what make a national champion," Sophomore Jared Butler said. "These games right here, where we had to battle, we're being battle tested, we're going over time and shots aren't falling and these are the games that make a National champion."