Dave Aranda Wants to Build on Matt Rhule’s Foundation

WACO, Texas — Matt Rhule left the cupboard at Baylor far from bear, and Dave Aranda knew that and was excited by the prospect of taking over.
“Here’s a guy that I would aspire to be,” Aranda said of Rhule on Monday. “When I had the chance to talk to him, it was really fulfilling for me. And you could tell right away, such a great person. He has built such a great foundation here. I’m excited about taking the next step in that foundation and furthering the progress that he’s made.
Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades is appreciative of where Matt Rhule left this program, and he was happy to hear that Aranda reached out Baylor’s former Coach.
“Coach Rhule has great love for these players,” Rhoades said. “Obviously he wants the program to continue to to move forward and then you know for Coach Aranda, it says a lot about him to reach out and talk to talk to Matt and learn more about the program learn more about the players.”