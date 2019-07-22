Joel Klatt on What’s in store for the 2019 Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, TX – The Aggies final home game of the season in 2018, will go down in the books, as they defeated LSU in a 7-overtime thriller, followed by Aggieland rushing Kyle Field.

Jimbo Fisher set the bar high after his first year at Texas A&M, and as the Aggies enter Jimbo’s second season, Kellen Mond will look even sharper, after working with the “quarterback whisperer” in the off season.

“I’ve definitely taken full advantage of it,” Kellen Mond said. “I think towards the end of the season, he kind of gained a lot more trust in me, so we can talk a little bit more about what plays that I like, and we kind of understand what type of plays are gonna work in certain situations. So just me being able to have more knowledge of the game, and I can start thinking a little more like him.”

Matt Roberts caught up with Fox Sports Lead College Football Analyst, on what is in store for the Aggies in 2019.

“Their schedule is tough, it’s one of the two or three tougher schedules in the country,” Joel Klatt said. “I think Jimbo Fisher is a great coach, listen, we only have four coaches in the whole sport, who have won a National Championship, he’s one of them.”