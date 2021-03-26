Familiar faces joined by a few new ones in women’s Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The women’s NCAA Tournament regional semifinals field is set with many familiar faces like UConn, Baylor, Stanford and South Carolina. There’s also some fresh ones, including Michigan and Arizona.

The Sweet 16 will tip off Saturday with a much anticipated matchup between UConn and Iowa. The schools are led by heralded freshmen Paige Bueckers and Caitlyn Clark.

Geno Auriemma, who will be coaching the Huskies for the first game in the tournament after being sidelined with COVID-19 the first two rounds, couldn’t remember a time when there was so much hype around two freshmen.