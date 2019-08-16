Fisher Cuts Practice Short After Sub-Par Performance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher cut practice short on Thursday because he didn’t like how the players were going about their business.

“I didn’t like the demeanor in which we had,” Fisher said. “We weren’t creating good enough habits and, they weren’t executing at a level and didn’t have the focus, we need to have. You’re either gonna create a good habit or a bad habit so we’re not gonna sit there and create a bad habit.”

The Aggies open their season two weeks from Thursday and this is where the wear-and-tear usually takes over, but that’s no excuse for Fisher.

“Everybody’s in the grind, that’s what football’s about,” he said. “That’s why you win tough games, you embrace the grind. You’ve got to love it, you don’t like the grind you only play football. There is no easy way to be good in football, and so you’re either gonna make a choice to do it or you’re not.”

The Aggies will be off on Friday before returning to the practice field on Saturday.