Five Baylor student athletes test positive for COVID-19, 13 cases total

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Five Baylor University student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

This comes as Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes. 

As of June 29, there have been 13 positive cases of COVID-19, with ten active cases and six symptomatic cases.

There are four asymptomatic cases, with five new cases since last week. There is a total of 20 cases being monitored – including primary contacts and pending tests.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for these numbers.

For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Source: Baylor Athletics

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44