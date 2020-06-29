Five Baylor student athletes test positive for COVID-19, 13 cases total

WACO, Texas – Five Baylor University student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

This comes as Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes.

As of June 29, there have been 13 positive cases of COVID-19, with ten active cases and six symptomatic cases.

There are four asymptomatic cases, with five new cases since last week. There is a total of 20 cases being monitored – including primary contacts and pending tests.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for these numbers.

For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Source: Baylor Athletics