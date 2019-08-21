FNF Preview: Connally Cadets

WACO, Texas — The Connally Cadets are one of the favorites to make a deep run in the playoffs and for good reason as they ooze talent entering 2019.

They have division one prospects all over the field like running back Jayveon Sunday who is committed to the University of Washington but knows teams will not be able to juet key-in on him.

“It makes everything more fun because they just can’t go to one guy, can’t stack the box up,” he said.

Head Coach Shane Anderson has seen this grou through the ups and downs and now he’s ready to see them have a little fun.

“This senior class, they’ve been a playoff team, they haven’t been a playoff team, they’ve weathered that storm,” he said. “They know what it looks like, both good and bad, and they deserve all the recognition that they’re getting now it’s our opportunity now to go take advantage of that.”

The Cadets will open the season on August 30th against Palestine.