KILLEEN — The Killeen Kangaroos are coming off a 3-6 season where they went just 2-5 in 12-6A play but know they were close to a playoff season.

The ‘Roos lost a couple of close games early in the season that could have put them over the top in the playoff race. They are ready to get the bad taste from 2020 out of their mouth.

They will open their season on Thursday August 26th against Cedar Ridge.