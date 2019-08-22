Former Aggie, Wilson grabbing some attention in Cowboys Camp

FRISCO, Texas — Former Texas Aggie Donovan Wilson is grabbing some attention at Cowboys camp, getting a chance to run with the first team defense, on Tuesday.

Wilson is taking advantage of the reps afforded to him by injuries in the secondary.

“You know he’s done a good job, he’s been around the ball throughout training camp,” Head Coach Jason Garrett said of Wilson. “You just want to see guys play. You know we’ve talked about, this guy’s out, this guy’s out. Those are great opportunities for us as a team so we really try to embrace those things. Donovan’s done some good things.”

Cowboys Defensive back Coach Kris Richard feels like WIlson is a perfect fit for this Dallas defense.

“He’s a guy that has a nose for the ball, that’s first and foremost,” he said. “He’s got a great energy about him, he’s a tenacious. He loves to hit, he loves to run so he fits.”

As a sixth round pick, Wilson hopes to contribute to the team in any way he can.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Wilson said. “That’s one of my goals, whether it’s at special teams or at safety, nickle, whatever I can do for the team, i’m looking forward to doing that.”