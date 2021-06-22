Former A&M coach diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that Former head football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The diagnosis came after out-patient tests at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston.

Coach Slocum made the following statement about his diagnosis:

I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere. I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome. “ R. C. Slocum, former Texas A&M head football coach

The 76-year-old announced last week he was hospitalized and undergoing tests.

Slocum finished his head coaching career at Texas A&M in 2002, with an overall record of 123-47-2 in his 14 years.

He was inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.