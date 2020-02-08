Former Astros Manager AJ Hinch Addresses Scandal in MLB Network Interview

FILE – In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch reacts during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, in Denver. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WACO, Texas — Former Houston Astros Manager AJ Hinch spoke on the sign-stealing scandal that cost he and general manager Jeff Lunhow their jobs, for the first time, in an MLB TV interview on Friday.

In the interview, Hinch addresses his displeasure with the system, and what he wishes he could have gone back and done differently.

He went on to talk about his relationship with former Pitcher Mike Fiers who blew the whistle on the entire sign-stealing scheme.

“I wish I would have had an environment, and a culture that was better for him to have come to me in real time,” Hinch said. “And I wish I could have done better to maybe get that nudge that maybe I needed help to get that nudge to make it better, to make it happen make better leadership decisions.