Former Baylor Coach Matt Rhule, Touches Down in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was formally announced as the next head coach of the Panthers, at a press conference, on Wednesday, in Charlotte.

Rhule captivated the crowd with his talk of the process and where he hopes to take the Panthers. He said the move was a perfect fit for himself and for his family, something that became evident very quickly.

“We’ve had lots of opportunities over the years college and she’s [His wife Julie] always been right, she’s always been right,” he said. “We’ve taken some jobs people said where they you know why they’re not why are they going to Baylor they’ve just, you know, she’s always said go here, because of those people and the second aha moment was when my son came downstairs and he said, ‘Are we going to Carolina? I said no, and he stormed out of the house, he said, ‘You had one job!’ like that he wanted to be here.”

Rhule will now begin assembling his staff, which could include a few members of his staff at Baylor.

“I’ll have a diverse staff — a mixed staff,” he said. “I have, I think, one of the best staffs in football at Baylor, a lot of my guys I got to Baylor from the NFL so a lot of guys have NFL experience. But I think two things, number one there’s a lot of guys, that I know that are interested in coming here and there’s a lot of people that are really excited about this organization.”