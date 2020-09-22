Former Bear Danielle Hayden Signs With El Rayo Vallecano Feminino

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Former Baylor soccer defender Danielle Hayden has signed to play for El Rayo Vallecano Feminino in Madrid, Spain. Hayden recently graduated from Baylor in May after playing two years with the Bears.

El Rayo Vallecano Feminino is the women’s team in the Madrid-based club Rayo Vallecano and currently plays in the Spanish top league. The team won three national championships and a national cup from 2008-11.

During her time at Baylor, Hayden was a steady defender on the outside. She recorded two goals for the Bears in 2019 with her first career score coming against Gonzaga before she netted a penalty kick against TCU later in the season. Hayden also delivered an assist for the equalizer against then-No. 2 USC.

Hayden becomes the third former Baylor soccer player currently playing professionally. Aline Milene De Lima is playing with Ferroviária in Brazil, while Bri Campos is with Umeå IK in Sweden.