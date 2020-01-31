Former Big 12 Rivals Team up on 49ers Coaching Staff

MIAMI, Florida — Kyle Shanahan and Wes Welker were on opposing sidelines in the early 2000’s when Shanahan was a Texas Longhorn and Welker was a Texas Tech Red Raider, but these days they find themselves on the same sideline.

Welker in his first season with the 49ers as a wide receivers coach brings a walth of knowledge to his group as they prepare for Super Bowl 54.

Welker played 12 years in the NFL and was a part of three Super Bowl teams over his career.

49ers quarterback, Jimmy Goroppolo, loves what Welker brings to the team and thinks he might even have a little playing left in him.

“he’s been great for us, great for the receiver room,” Goroppolo said. “He’s still got some player in him. On game day he gets fired up and he’s yelling just as much as anybody so he’s ran some scout team routes. You’ll have to ask him about that, but especially early in the season when we were dealing with some injuries. He ran some scout team routes for us, and he still got some juice in those legs.”