Former Central Texas Bearkats Beaming with Pride After Sam Houston State Claims National Title

WACO — The Sam Houston State Bearkats Became the first team in Texas to win an FCS National Championship beating South Dakota State 23-21 on Sunday in Frisco.

China Spring head football coach Brian Bell played quarterback for the Bearkats from 2010-2013 and is still the school’s all time leading passer, so on Sunday he was one of their biggest fans.

“I’d like to think that we laid a good foundation back in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. For what, was to come — the past decade of of success I guess. but what those guys did this year was special and they did it on their own, you know, they’re kind of writing their own legacy I was really proud of them.”

Temple head football coach, Scott Stewart, played tight end for the Bearkats in the mid-90’s and enjoyed sharing this run with his former teammates and fellow football alums.

“I told my kids today, I said ‘how about them Bearkats,” Stewart said. “I said they finally started recruiting players instead of those slaps from Troy, Texas, they have a chance to win something now. No, we have a good time. Man, it’s a brotherhood, it’s a fraternity, in itself.”

While the season was shortened and played in the spring both Bell and Stewart said any talk of an asterisk is just wasted breath.

“I keep hearing people talk about the asterisk because it’s spring ball and I tell them they can all kiss my parts of my body where the sun doesn’t shine because a ‘natty is a ‘natty,” Stewart said.

Bell and Stewart led their teams through the pandemic in the 2020 season and they know overcoming everything Sam Houston did to get on the field makes this win even more special.

“They did the best they could with what they had, just like everybody else,” Bell said. “So many things that can stacked against them. There’s no reason this should have an asterisk next to it.”