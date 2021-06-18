Former Pro Stars Thrilled to Play in 24th Annual Bob Lilly Celebrity Classic

WACO, TX — Bob Lilly could very well be the most iconic player in Cowboys history. Lilly was the franchise’s first NFL player drafted, and he helped the Cowboys bring home their first Super Bowl title, and he was the first Cowboys player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bear Ridge Golf Club is hosting the 24th Annual Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Classic, and the players participating in the event, are honored to be a part of something with Lilly’s name on it.

“Bob Lilly’s tournament in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is the epitome of what you can achieve as a Texas kid being inducted,” Tony Franklin said.

“It was just so inspiring especially if you were a Dallas fan to begin with,” Larry Dierker said. “What he was able to do, and with the effort he put in for such a long time, and then after his career becoming a painter and other things, it showed there’s a lot more to Bob Lilly than just football.”