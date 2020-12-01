Former Rogers HS football coach succumbs to cancer

The Liberty Hill ISD says Coach Phillip Jefferson Walker has died after an 8-year battle with cancer. His wife, two children, brothers, and mother were by his side as he died.

Coach Walker worked at Liberty Hill High School first from 2004 to 2007 as the football offensive coordinator.

Walker moved on to Rogers High School in 2008, where he lead the Eagles until 2014.

Rogers ISD released this statement:

“It is with great sadness that Rogers ISD learned this morning of the passing of Coach Jeff Walker. Coach Walker has been the Head Coach at Liberty Hill for the past 4 years and was the Head Coach at Rogers from 2008-2014. Coach Walker was a tremendous coach and a better person. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Walker Family.”

In 2015, he returned home to Liberty Hill to teach at the junior high and be closer to family. Two years later he was tapped to be the new head coach and athletic director when Jerry Vance retired.

The Liberty Hills ISD says Walker coached every game while undergoing treatment and rarely missed a practice.