Former Temple Wildcat Returns to Central Texas Looking for Next Opportunity

WACO — Temple’s TJ Rumfield is returning to Central Texas looking for more playing time and a chance to win a championship.

Rumfield committed to Mitch Thompson and the McLennan Highlanders earlier this week going from a Division 1 program where winning is expected to a Junior College program that feels the same way.

“The influx of talent and everything like that I think everybody coming there definitely wants to get to Grand Junction,” Rumfield said of McLennan. “That’s where I think you can really separate yourself. That’s where you want to get and that’s what that program is built with.”

Rumfield was impressed with The Highlanders and Head Coach Mitch Thompson from the beginning.

“He’s proven that he’s been a top program throughout the whole entire recruiting process,” Rumfield said. “Just getting to build a relationship with him and his staff I sat down with them and he was like, ‘If you want to go to the next level, you should come with us.'”

TJ’s Roommate on the road, at Texas Tech, Dylan Neuse played at McLennan and he showed Rumfield what a program like McLennan can do for it’s players.

“Getting a room with him and kind of pick his brain on junior college baseball — he was really good,” Rumfield said. “I don’t think he had any offers out of high school but he separated himself in junior college baseball, and he’s put in a great position now.”

With the addition of talented players like Rumfield, the Highlanders look like they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021 on the road to The Junior College World Series.