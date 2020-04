WACO, Texas — Former Waco University basketball standout Umoja Gibson announced on Monday that he is transferring from North Texas to Oklahoma.

I’m Blessed 🙏🏾 & thankful for the opportunity to continue my education & to play basketball at The University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner ❗️🤍 pic.twitter.com/vmVXC6KXEJ — The Come Up™ (@KnownAs_Moja) April 13, 2020

Gibson started all 31 games this season, shooting 39% from three on his way to averaging 14.5 points per game. He just finished his red shirt sophomore season. So unless granted a waiver by the NCAA will have to sit out a year.

The NCAA could also approve a one-time transfer rule that is expected to be voted on in May.