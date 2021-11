Baylor takes the field in McLane Stadium against West Virginia in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas – FOX made it official on Friday that the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show will broadcast live from Waco on November 13 – ahead of Baylor’s top-25 showdown with Oklahoma.

This marks the first time the show has come to Waco since the last time these two teams faced off at McLane Stadium, on November 9, 2019.

The show airs every College Football Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 am.