Friday Night Preview: China Spring Cougars

WACO, TX – The China Spring Cougars are entering their second year under head coach Brian Bell. The Cougars were a young team last year, so this upcoming season, they’ll be stacked with upperclassmen.

The Cougars recognize they’re in a tough district, with the La Vega Pirates, however, they’re confident they will do well in coach Bell’s second year.

“I’ve learned so much from then,” Brian Bell said. “Granted, I think that’s every job in life, in year one, you’re learning the ways, learning who to talk to, how to be in that position.”

“The first year was good, but I can tell he’s learned a lot from last year,” Bryan Garza said. “He’s really bringing the excitement, and encouraging the players, to be the best they can.”

