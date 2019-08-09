Friday Night Preview: Eagle Christian Academy

WACO — Bryce Frazier is no stranger to building and re-building programs in the Waco area and now he’s putting his stamp on Eagle Christian Academy.

The team came together literally over the summer, but they will be making history for their school and that’s not something they are taking lightly.

“It’s about is leaving a legacy, and letting people see what Eagle Christian is and and getting the name out there that we have football,” Frazier said. “I told the three seniors we have, that this is your chance to leave a legacy. Make your mark this year and make some noise.”

Eagle quarterback is looking forward to making history with his friends playing for his school.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s just cool that I get to say I was the first part of the first six man team at ECA, so it’s it’s going to be a good year.”

Quinn Huntington will be holding down the offensive line and even though they are just getting started he wants to win some games.

“I take a lot of pride in it because when we get out there it’s gonna be our field,” he said. “We’re going to go out there and we’re going to hopefully win some games.”