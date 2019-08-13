Friday Night Preview: Midway

Midway Football Looking to Reload For another run at State

HEWITT, Texas — The Midway Panthers are looking to reload after a trip to the regional final last year.

They will have plenty of talent to replace at the skill positions but Head Coach Jeff Hulme expects a reload more than a rebuild.

“You know, we’ve got great kids, we’ve got great coaches and great support. The expectations are always high. We’ve had a great summer, great turnout by the kids and, we expect nothing. Less starting today.”

Senior Wesley Ndago knows this team is talented, but they need to take that talent and make sure it translates on Friday nights.

“It’s been more of a rebuilding season that being said, that doesn’t change anything,” he said. “We’re still expected to perform our best and the work we put in this summer really shows that we’ve got the best in us. We just got to be able to transform it into the field.”

One of the skilled returners is wide receiver and running back, Will Nixon. He expects a competitive team every time they step on the field.

I expect us to be disciplined,” he said. “We play good teams. Of course. first two games will be really hard, tough. Our whole schedule was tough, but I expect us to be disciplined and play the game, right.”

Midway opens their season on August 30th against the Euless Trinity Trojans.