Friday Night Preview: Parkview Christian

WACO, Texas — The Parkview Christian Pacers are opening a new chapter this year as Josh Hayes Takes the reins of the football program.

The Pacers return a team full that got close to a State Championship last year and they want to get this squad back to that stage.

“I’m excited to be back,” Hayes said. “These boys are hungry. They came up one game short last year of playing for the state championship. So they are eager, they are hungry. They have worked their tails off in the weight room, this summer. So they they’re ready.”

Hayes is not unfamiliar to Parkview having coached their three years ago and one of his former players, C.J. Lanehart, who is now a junior for the Pacers is glad to have coach Hayes back in the fold.

“It’s definitely different having a new coach but I had him for my junior high season and he’s a good coach,” he said. “I love the way he coaches and he’s a Godly man. So he helps us spiritually and on the field to so that’s a good thing to have.”

Parkview opens their season on August 30th against Living Rock Academy.