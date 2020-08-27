Friday Night Preview: Robinson Rockets

ROBINSON — the Robert Rubel era will officially kick off for Robinson on Friday night in Taylor.

Rubel is familiar with the kids and the program serving under Tommy Allison as the defensive coordinator.

“when Coach Allison and told me that he was moving to Hallsville, first thing that went through my head was just the staff,” Rubel said. “We had a really really good staff, I was just thinking, ‘It’d be a shame if this thing got broken up and so it was just a blessing [to get the job] just really excited about the opportunity, and it’s just been great.”

That easy transition to a familiar face helps with such a young team, and Rubel knows he has some good seniors that can bring the younger guys along.

“Last year we did have some good leaders,” Senior quarterback Joseph McHenry said. “I try my best to maintain that leadership, but it’s definitely a big shoe to fill.”

Senior Slade McCloud feels like the Rockets are young but talented.

“We’re just going to have to lead,” he said. “We are going to be really young, really young and less experience, but we got a lot of potential.“

Robinson and Taylor will kick off at 7:30 on Friday night in Taylor.