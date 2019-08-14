Friday Night Preview: Valley Mills

Valley Mills Football Looks to Take the Next Step

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The Valley Mills Eagles made a huge jump to get back in the playoffs last year. Now they are looking to take the next step and make some noise in November and December.

Sam Moody enters his second season and he knows he has a strong group of senior leaders.

“We have a big group of returning seniors,” he said. “We’re going to we have some young guys that we’re having to plug in in some big positions, but again, we’re just following the leadership of our seniors, this year.”

One of those seniors, Weston Klemcke, was impressed with what he has seen from this team this offseason.

“Discipline was a big thing for our team,” he said. “We strive on helping each other out.”

Discipline is a theme for this team this season, running back Javieon Simmons has a simple formula for success.

“We just we execute work hard and then that’ll get us places,” he said.

Senior Spencer Eccleston said the key to having success on Friday night is working hard when no one is watching.

“We work really hard in practice,” he said. “We really gotta grind in the offseason and put in the work that will get you there.”

Valley Mills will open their season on Friday August 30th when they host the Clifton Cubs.