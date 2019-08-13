From Bremond to The Big Lights of College Station

Texas A&M's Roshauud Paul is working his way into a big role with the Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Roshauud Paul is only about 50 miles from his home town of Bremond, where he was a star quarterback, leading the Tigers to a couple of State Championships.

But these days when he steps between the lines it is a whole new ballgame.

“The transition was definitely tough,” he said. “I mean I went from playing in front of a few-hundred people, to playing in front of 100,000 people. the transition was definitely tough but I feel like I’m more than ready right now.”

Paul has played in all 26 games since arriving in College Station, but he’s starting to make himself more of a factor because of his tireless work ethic.

He’s probably one of the hardest working guys we had this off season,” Junior quarterback Kellen Mond said. “To see his growth he’s made with his route running, his ability to catch the ball and just his knowledge of the game, it really doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Hard work is what helped Paul make the jump to big-time SEC football.

“I’ve always been a hard worker,” he said. “Coming here, you realize there’s a lot of guys and a lot of competition, so I’ve just continued to work hard and now I’m going harder than ever.”

Roshauud’s history as a signal caller helps him relate to Mond when he’s on the receiving end of passes these days.

“It helps you understand spots,” he said. “It helps you understand angles, and setting the points. Being a quarterback definitely, helped, I would say.”

In his career Paul has been a staple in the return game to go along with 22 career receptions for 257 yards and he hopes to build on that in 2019.