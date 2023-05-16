PITTSFORD, NY (FOX 44) — Earlier this week, a team made up of veterans, and led by local PGA Lifetime Member and U.S. Army Veteran Joel Williamson, won the 2023 PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup by shooting a 5-under par.

Bringing home the hardware! #TeamNTPGA wins the PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup! pic.twitter.com/8lrbELFm3d — Northern Texas PGA (@NTXPGA) May 15, 2023

The four-man team consisted of Killeen locals and U.S. Army Veterans Antonio Sanchez, Chris Ryan, Lou Whidbee and Mark Anderson, and was led by Joel Williamson. Williamson is a PGA Lifetime Member and U.S. Army Veteran who has served as an instructor for the Killeen Chapter of the PGA HOPE program for the past three years.

“Making the trip to Rochester and having the opportunity to meet and share stories with fellow

Veterans from across the country was the victory,” said Williamson. “This is a brotherhood, and we lean on each other when all is going well, and more importantly, show unconditional support if someone is having a tough day.”

PGA HOPE stands for stands for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere and introduces and teaches golf to veterans and active duty military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

The group represented northern Texas at the event and will now head to Oak Hill Country Club to watch a PGA Championship practice round.